NORFOLK,Va. (WVEC) — The Navy said in order to achieve and maintain military readiness, and "after carefully weighing the strategic, operational and environmental consequences," it has decided to conduct training and testing, including the use of active sonar.

Sonar will be used in 2.6 million square nautical miles of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and inland waters such as the lower Chesapeake Bay.

That decision was announced in a newly published record of decision:

"This is a significant milestone in this entire process," said U.S. Fleet Forces Command Acoustic Policy Manager Jene Nissen.

He said the most important issue was protecting sailors.

"Not being able to go out and conduct realistic live training, they'd be hampered," he said. "They wouldn't be able to understand how to operate their systems, their ships, their airplanes to the maximum effectiveness that those platforms need to be operated when you're in combat or overseas performing any kind of mission that can be assigned to you."

Some environmental groups and other critics have said that repeated sonar pinging from navy vessels, as well as the ship "shock trials" can be bad for sea creatures, and sometimes fatal.

However, Nissen said every step is taken to protect marine life.

"We take our responsibility as a steward of the sea extremely seriously," he said. "If we see a dolphin, or a whale, or a sea turtle in the area that we need to conduct a particular type of training, we'll either wait or that animal to leave the area so that it stays safe, or we'll move the training we have to do to make sure any potential impacts are minimized or eliminated at all."

