Two North Carolina senators have proposed a bill that would put animal abusers names and faces on an online registry.

After a person's first Animal Abuse offense, they would be put on the registry for the next two years. If they have another offense they would be put on the registry for five years.

If you are convicted of an animal abuse crime this bill reiterates you may be forced to give up any animals you own.

If you are a repeat offender and are put on the registry multiple times the proposed bill says you would have to give up your animals, and would not be able to own animals for the next five years.

