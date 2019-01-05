CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all North Carolina flags at state buildings, grounds and facilities to be lowered to half-staff, effective immediately, and through sunset on Friday, May 3, to honor the victims of Tuesday's tragedy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same duration of time as a sign of respect.

Governor Cooper shared the following statement:

"I am shocked and saddened by the horrific and senseless tragedy here in our own state at UNC Charlotte, and thank the first responders for their brave and immediate response. On behalf of the entire state, I extend our deepest condolences to the victims, loved ones, and UNCC campus community during this difficult time. We are grieving with you."