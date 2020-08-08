NC judges creating free online U.S. Constitution and court case class for high school students

More than 100 parents commented on Judge Berger Jr.'s post, expressing their excitement about the course.

Two North Carolina judges are working to create a free, online course about the U.S. Constitution and important court cases for high school students.

Judge Phil Berger, Jr., who serves on the N.C. Court of Appeals, shared information about the virtual class on his social media Thursday. He is working with Judge Richard Dietz, who also serves on the appeals court.

"Parents of high school students. Would your child like to learn more about the Constitution? Or, study some of the more important court cases affecting their rights?" Judge Berger Jr. said in his post.

"Judge Rich Dietz and I are preparing a 4 week online course for this fall, consisting of two 30 minute classes per week. The class would be offered at no charge," the judge explained.

The judge wrote that they will make a decision about offering the course next week, after gauging interest level. He said the community response has been very positive so far.

He said the idea came to him while he was on the road.

"Judge Dietz and I prepared an online appellate seminar this summer for law students who lost their summer placement due to the shutdown. I was driving the other day and had the idea for a course on the Constitution. I called Judge Dietz, and we began working on the project," Judge Berger Jr. said.

While students will not receive official academic credit for the course, the judge said he hopes it will prepare them to be better citizens.

The free, online course is proposed as schools across North Carolina face difficult decisions about whether to return to the physical classroom space or hold academics online.

"I think it would be great. It should be taught in every public school. I'd sign my son up," one parent commented.

"I would like it for my middle schooler who is already learning about the constitution. Thank you for doing this!," another parent commented.