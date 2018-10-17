COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Columbus County early Wednesday, Highway Patrol confirmed.

According to Sergeant Michael Baker, the trooper was shot shortly after midnight on US 701 near Sellers Town Road. After being shot, the trooper was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The suspect was located and taken into custody after an extensive search of the surrounding area, according to NCHP.

The identity of the trooper who was killed has not been released. Highway Patrol has not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC