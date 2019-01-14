An Asheboro woman's try at Jumbo Bucks led to a jumbo prize.

Carol Bray won $750,000 after buying a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket at Summer Food Mart and Hardware on Old Randleman Road in Greensboro.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Bray got $530,678 after state and federal taxes. She claimed her prize last Friday.

