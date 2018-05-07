ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – NC Zoo-lovers, rhino-lovers and conservationists: REJOICE!

The North Carolina Zoo announced this morning the birth of the first southern white rhino at the Zoo in 41 years.

The female calf, was born on Monday, July 2 to mother Linda and father Stormy, weighed nearly 90 pounds.

Zookeepers say she is “healthy, nursing and developing normally.”

She is expected to gain 100 pounds a month in her first year and could end up weighing anywhere from 3,500 to 5,500 pounds when she grows up.

According to the NC Zoo, southern white rhinos were hunted near extinction for their horns made of keratin.

The North Carolina Zoo, which has had rhinos since 1976, has participated in conservation efforts to save the species.

The Zoo says the 40-acre Watani Grasslands expansion – completed in 2008 – was created specifically for a breeding rhino herd, making this birth a dream come true for the Zoo.

The birth of the calf is a win, not only for the zoo, but for conservationists trying to save this endangered white rhino from illegal poaching.

“Congratulations to the North Carolina Zoo on this important birth of a southern white rhino. The Zoo’s efforts to save this species are yet another example of the leadership role the Zoo plays in conserving important species both at home and around the world,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Zoo’s herd consists of Stormy and females Linda, Kit, Natalie and Abby on habitat. Two older rhinos, Stan (male) and Olivia (female) live in an off-viewing retirement habitat.

The newest member of the herd will be named later. Naming content, anyone?

