GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't say we didn't warn you. North Carolina State Troopers will be on the lookout for dangerous drivers all along Interstate 40 this Thanksgiving holiday.

N.C. Highway Patrol says troopers will be placed every 20 miles. It's all part of the 'I-40 Challenge' - a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor. Troopers will be out there for two days - Wednesday, November 27, when most people begin traveling for the holiday, and Sunday, December 1, when most people are heading home.

As a result of the I-40 Challenge last year, state troopers reported zero deaths across the state with a total of 31 combined crashes.

Throughout North Carolina over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period, there were 3,805 crashes, resulting in 22 deaths and 1,481 injuries.

AAA expects a record of 1.54 million North Carolinians to travel this holiday season and they say more than 55 million people nationwide are planning to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major cities.

