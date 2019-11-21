NORFOLK, Va. — For a decade now, a Norfolk school has sat vacant, slowly deteriorating in the middle of a busy part of town.

It's an eyesore for those who live in Colonial Place, like Michael Langston.

"This is the front of our neighborhood," he said. "Right now, you have this old decrepit building that's decaying in real-time."

Langston is the president of the Colonial Place-Riverview Civic League. Speaking on behalf of the community group, he said there's renewed optimism the site will soon be revitalized.

The school shuttered in 2009, and until now, all proposals to do something with it have fallen through.

Over the last decade, the building's mainframe has held up, but the property has become an, overall, eerie mess. There are broken windows, tattered blinds in the windows and general vandalism.

Last week, there was a fire inside the building. It was quickly put out by Norfolk Fire-Rescue and is being investigated as possible arson.

"I mean, I've been here six years and it's been like this the whole time I've lived here," he said.

Last month, Norfolk City Council approved the sale of the property to Richmond-based developer Monument. The price tag is $500,000.

Monument shared a rendering of its plans with 13News Now. The vision is to turn the site into one and two-bedroom apartments aimed at young professionals and older folks who are downsizing.

"I hope it looks like the renderings because they stay pretty true and loyal to what the building looks like," Langston said.

via Monument Companies

The group plans to invest $11.5 million into the site. The one-bedroom apartments are estimated to go for $1,100 to $1,400. No matter the size, all utilities - even parking - are included in rent, according to Christopher Johnson with Monument.

"The neighborhood is already really nice," Johnson said in an email. "I think people will be happy to have such an iconic building with lots of history restored and put back into productive use."

Langston said he's seen Monuments other workaround Norfolk and feels confident in the city's choice.

"They bring a lot more life back to these buildings, and I'm hopeful that'll happen here," Langston said.

The site has to be rezoned before the sale is finalized, Johnson said. Work could begin in February at the earliest.

