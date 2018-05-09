NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Parking on campus can be a struggle, but Old Dominion University created an app for that!

Megan Gribble with Old Dominion University's Parking Services Department hopes a new app feature will help commuters with that problem.

"Students at every university have issues with parking pretty much," said Gribble.

Gribble said about 10,000 students commute to ODU's campus.

"That can include someone who lives just off campus in Lachmont, or it can include people as far away as Isle of Wight County. We are an urban campus, so we are surrounded by a lot of neighborhood streets that are enforced by the City of Norfolk," said Gribble

The university has launched a new parking tile on their free ODU mobile app. The app tracks in real time the available parking in certain garages. The app will show red if a level in a garage is 'full', yellow if it's 'almost full' and green if it's 'available'. The app does this through sensors in the ground that track the cars coming in and out of the garages and which levels.

"It can really save you a lot of stress and a lot of time circling endlessly in a gag rag trying to find a spot or a lot trying to find a spot," said Gribble.

Currently, the mobile app parking feature is only available in garages A and D and lots 42 and 43.

Gribble said the university plans to expand the feature to other parking areas as more people use it, and if it's successful.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC