VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man found dead in a truck on I-264, along with his dead wife, was at work just moments before being killed.

New details from court documents said William Davis was at a work site on 37th street when his supervisor told him he heard his home caught fire and one of his dogs died.

William’s wife, Belinda Davis showed up later to the job site. When William informed her about the fire, his supervisor said she “showed no outward emotion to the news”, documents state.

The couple then left the Oceanfront in William’s work truck. Minutes later, it was found wrecked into a jersey wall near the London Bridge Blvd exit.

The supervisor drove by and saw William’s “head slumped over being held up by the seatbelt,” the paperwork stated.

The medical examiner said both Belinda and William died from a gunshot wound to the head. Belinda’s manner of death was ruled a suicide. Police found a handgun inside the vehicle.

Fire investigators said the house fire was set “intentionally” by ignitable fluids.

State police said the investigation remains ongoing.

