JAMESTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — Jamestown Discovery Boat Tours has launched a partnership with the Original Ghost Tour to launch a haunted river cruise.

The two companies will work together to offer the cruise on Jamestown Island.

Guests aboard the river-based ghost tour on the James River will listen to ghost stories of strange occurrences and hear of the spirits that haunt America's oldest permanent English settlement.

The Historic Triangle (Yorktown, Jamestown, and Williamsburg) is considered to be one of the most haunted areas in the United States, and it all starts with the English Settlement at Jamestown in 1607.

Tours will be on select evenings at varying times through the first weekend in November. All tours will leave from the James County Marina at 2054 Jamestown Road rain or shine. Limited tickets will be available at the tour location.

Reservations must be made in advance for tours, and they will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children aged 7-12, and $10 for children ages 3-6.

All tours are aboard a spacious 28-passenger United States Coast Guard pontoon boat. Alcohol is allowed during the cruise only in soft coolers.

For more information about the haunted river cruise, click here or call (757)777-2101.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC