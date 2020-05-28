New lawsuit filed against Virginia Tech after student suspended for suspected hazing

Another former cadet has filed a lawsuit against Virginia Tech over being suspended in connection with a blood-pinning ceremony.

The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court alleges the university violated the due process rights of Christopher J. Dana when it disciplined him following a student conduct hearing on hazing.

In April, three Virginia Tech students sued over the same issue.