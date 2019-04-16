NORFOLK, Va. — You can hear it echoing through the sanctuary at Christ and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Tuesday.

“It fills the room like it never did before,” said Director of Music Kevin Kwan.

A day after Kwan witnessed tragedy at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, he’s playing a suite dedicated to the people of Paris on the Norfolk church’s brand new 4,200-pipe organ.

“It was really a heartbreaking day yesterday,” said Kwan.

It was hard to watch the flames cover the famous cathedral, a place Kwan has visited before.

“Notre Dame means so much to so many musicians,” he said.

At this Sunday’s Easter service, Kwan says he will play the suite, Prière à Notre-Dame, for the congregation, many of whom will be hearing the organ for the first time.

“I’ve played the piece many times but this time it takes on a new meaning,” said Kwan.

This July, the chorus group at Christ and St. Luke's was scheduled to perform at Notre Dame Cathedral.

While they won’t have that opportunity now, Kwan says they still plan on making the trip to visit other sites nearby.