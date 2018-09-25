NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Selden Market has announced new incubator storefront tenants on Tuesday!

On October 12, Slide Thru #FAM will be celebrating their grand opening. The fast-casual eatery will serve modern handhelds with Filipino and American Flavors. On October 13, KOR Vintage, a vintage retro fashion and home decor storefront will open its doors.

The third new storefront, Pure Lagos, transitioned from a pop-up to a store and is already open for business. Pure Lagos is a curated boutique of indigenous African, handmade and artisan treasures.

Selden Market serves as Downtown Norfolk’s first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses. Selden creates a constantly changing environment with diverse storefront tenants and pop-up businesses that operate on daily-to-yearly lease schedules.

The goal of the market is to stimulate street-level activity with low rent, short-term leases, business education, and mentorship to help businesses shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.

The market’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to learn more about Norfolk's Selden Market and the other storefronts and pop-ups.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC