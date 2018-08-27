SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A new project is open to support teachers and fill unmet classroom needs.

At the all-new Teacher Supply Store, Suffolk teachers will be able to "shop" monthly for items at no cost to them. Studies show at least 94 percent of teachers nationwide use their own money on school supplies for their classroom.

Each year, Suffolk Public Schools gives a $100 gift card to each Suffolk teacher to purchase office and classroom supplies. The Teacher Supply Store is another way Suffolk supports its teachers.

“We want to show our teachers how much we appreciate what they do to help our students,” said Deran Whitney, Ed.D, Superintendent of Suffolk Public Schools.

The supply store is a partnership between Suffolk Public Schools and the Suffolk Education Foundation. The supplies are currently being stored and shelved at the dormer Driver Elementary School.

“The Suffolk Education Foundation is proud to partner with Suffolk Public Schools to provide this resource to our teachers,” said Patrick Belcher, SEF Vice President. “It is a great opportunity for the Education Foundation to be involved with our constituents regularly in addition to our key activities of providing grants and scholarships.”

The store will remain its stock with community support. Financial donations, as well as school supply donations, are being accepted. The first two community organizations to make sizable donations are The Virginia Department of Transportation and Old Dominion University.

Businesses wanting to make donations should contact Bethanne Bradshaw, the division’s Public Information & Community Relations Officer, at 757.925.6752 or bethannebradshaw@spsk12.net.

The Teacher Supply Store will also be hosting a community donation days on August 30 and Thursday, September 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Needed supplies for the store:

Binders

Children’s Books

Colored Pencils

Composition Books

Construction Paper

Copy Paper

Disinfecting Wipes

Dry Erase Markers

File folders

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Legal pads

Loose Leaf Paper Markers

Paper clips

Pencils Prize box items

Sticky notes

Tissues

Young Adult Books

Ziplock Baggies

If anyone is interested in volunteering for teachers "shopping days" or with behind the scenes volunteer opportunities, please contact Bethanne Bradshaw, the division’s Public Information & Community Relations Officer, at 757.925.6752 or bethannebradshaw@spsk12.net.

