VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center presented a new license plate on Monday featuring an image of an endangered loggerhead sea turtle.

The plate features the phrase "Protect Sea Life." Proceeds from the sale of the plates will help support the Virginia Aquarium’s conservation and research programs, including our state-wide marine animal Stranding Response Program.

The Aquarium's Stranding Response Program recovers and provides medical care and rehabilitation for stranded marine mammals and sea turtles throughout the state of Virginia.

LEARN MORE: First stranded seal of the season rescued at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The new design needs 450 pre-sold plates before it can be approved by the Virginia General Assembly. The new license plates cost $25 for a non-vanity plate or $35 for a vanity plate.

To preorder the plate, CLICK HERE to download the form.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC