NORFOLK, Va. — You probably make a New Year's resolution every year.

But, do you know why we started making them in the first place?

You have to go back. Way back.

According to History.com, the ancient Babylonians are the first people to have made resolutions...4,000 years ago.

Back then, the new year began in mid-March when crops were planted.

During a 12-day festival, they’d make promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.

It was a religious practice then.

Today, we make resolutions mostly for ourselves, and they usually involve some kind of self-improvement.

According to Statista, the top resolutions for 2020 include managing finances better, eating healthier and being more active.

