New York governor's office says it has reported Cuomo groping allegation to police

ALBANY, N.Y. — A lawyer for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself.

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence. Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Beth Garvey, the governor's acting counsel, said in a statement Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the woman who made the allegations was told she should contact her local police department.

Cuomo has faced at least five other allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior over the past few weeks, some coming from former aides. Governor Cuomo denies the allegations and says he will not resign.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately," Cuomo said during a conference call with the media on Tuesday. "As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances. No one told me at that time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact, they felt uncomfortable."

The governor added, "Every woman has a right to come forward. I encouraged that. Let the investigation get the facts and we'll take it from there."

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed two attorneys to lead the investigation into some of the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

Former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark have been appointed to lead the independent investigation. They will be supported by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

The investigation will look into the allegations against Cuomo, as well as how he handled the matters. The team will report weekly to the Attorney General and will compile a report following their investigation. The report will be made public.

Following the most recent allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Cuomo, the New York State Assembly Speaker says he will be meeting with members to discuss 'potential paths forward.'"

