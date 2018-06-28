CAPE HATTERAS, NC (WVEC) -- A man from New York drowned while swimming in the ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Avon, North Carolina on Thursday.

Officials received a 911 call for a multi-person rescue around 3:30 p.m. On the scene, in front of Ocean Isle Loop in Avon, a rescue squad found a group of swimmers in distress. Two jet skis were dispatched, and a good Samaritan nearby on a surfboard assisted.

At least 6 people were brought back to shore safely. A 48-year-old man visiting from New York received CPR on the beach, but efforts were unsuccessful. He was the only fatality during the incident.

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and National Park Service Rangers all responded to the incident.

On Thursday, there was a moderate risk of rip currents near Avon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration consider a moderate risk to mean that “wind, wave, and tide conditions support the development of stronger or more frequent rip currents along the beaches. Only experienced surf swimmers who know how to escape rip currents should enter the water.”

This is the 4th swimming related fatality off the Seashore this year. There were 7 swimming-related fatalities in 2017 and 8 in 2016.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC