Four different beaches in both Newport News and Yorktown have been placed under a swimming advisory.

On Thursday, the Peninsula Health District issued an advisory for the Hilton, Huntington and Anderson Park beaches as well as the Yorktown Beach in Yorktown.

Officials collected samples on Wednesday that showed high bacteria levels in the water that exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Additional samples were collected by health officials on Thursday and results should be available on Friday.

Health officials will remove swim advisory signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the state water quality standards.

