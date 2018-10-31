NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Students, parents, and administrators were standing up at the Menchville verse Denbigh High School football game in Newport News on Tuesday, but it wasn't for touchdowns.

October is Stand Up Against Bullying month, and in order to show support, hundreds of fans during halftime did a lap around the field in a moment of solidarity.

"We have each have decided to come together, and we will not tolerate bullying because it's such a horrendous and tragic issue that each of us do have to deal with," said Kendrick Mason of Woodside High School.

Many of these students said they have personally experienced bullying.

"I was bullied in elementary school, so bullying for me is a very passionate subject because I want to make sure we stop bullying as much as we can so other kids don't have to continue to get bullied," said Mireya Jones of Woodside High School.

Jones said there is enough stress being a student, without having to be singled out for how you look or what you believe in.

"A lot of times that social pressure from bullying just adds on to your academic pressure so it can lead to things like maybe depression," said Jones.

These students said you're never too young to stand up for what's right.

"I think its wrong to bully because you should just treat people the way you want to be treated because it's not fair to the people that are being bullied," said Abigail Barder of Riverside Elementary School.

Newport News Public Schools said this lap around the field is just the beginning. They are working on a process to deal with these issues head-on.

"How do we respond when a student reports being bullied and harassed, what are our responsibilities, not only as the students, but the parents, and also the school staff, in ensuring that the student is safe and we are caring for their well being," said Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC