NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A Newport News Detective is on administrative leave without pay after getting caught driving under the influence.

On Sunday night at 11:50 p.m., Detective Justin Briggs was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor-- a family member. The 36-year-old detective was off-duty at the time of the arrest.

He was taken into custody in the 13000th block of Ridgeview Drive. Briggs has been released on bond.

The North Precinct Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. He joined the Newport News Police Department in January 2008.

No further information has been released at this time.

