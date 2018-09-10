NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police arrested a suspect connected with a homicide in July on 19th Street.

On July 26, 2018, police and fire personnel were sent to the 600 block of 19th Street in reference to a vehicle fire. While in route, officers were notified a shooting victim was involved.

On the scene, police found a 31-year-old Virginia Beach man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of the vehicle. The victim, Javon Stephenson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, on Tuesday morning, officers with the Newport News Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Damontaze Montrell Tillery.

Tillery, a Newport News man, was charged with 2nd-degree murder; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

