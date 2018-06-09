NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A local non-profit is getting two Newport News Police K-9s ready for patrolling the streets.

Jakk and Diva, two Newport News Police K-9s, completed their Basic Dog School on August, 21, and have started patrolling the street. Jakk and Diva are two of the department's newest K-9 officers.

So a local non-profit, Spike's K-9 Fund, got the dogs fitted for new ballistic vests. In a Facebook post, the Virginia Beach-based organization said the dogs were able to get the vests because of their supporters help.

PHOTOS: Newport News K-9 Officers get fitted for ballistic vests

PHOTOS: Newport News K-9 Officers get fitted for ballistic vests

Spike's K-9 Fund helps match working dogs with protective law enforcement and enforcement equipment.

Click here to learn more about Spike's K-9 Fund.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC