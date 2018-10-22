A Newport News man got lucky with the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game.

Christopher Gallop won the top $100,000 prize by matching all five numbers in the October 5 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Love Food Mart located at 15215 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

"I ran around the house screaming," he said after he found out he had won.

The winning numbers were 1-11-15-17-21. Gallop picked his numbers using a combination of family member's birthdays. The U.S. Postal Service letter carrier said he would use his winnings to pay bills and take care of his family.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

