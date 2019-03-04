CENTREVILLE, Va. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly filming people at a spa in Centreville, police say.

In a press conference Wednesday Fairfax County police say Kwame Anderson, of Newport News, Va., is facing several charges after police learned he was illegally recording people at the spa and disseminating the videos.

Police said Anderson recorded more than 80 people at Centreville Spa World located in the 13000 block of Braddock Road, and was selling them online.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday morning by Newport News police and served with three felony arrest warrants for unlawful filming of a minor, one misdemeanor warrant for dissemination of videos and another misdemeanor warrant for unlawful filming of an adult, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation into Anderson in May 2018 after a man saw a video of himself nude posted online and for sale, according to Major Ed O'Carroll from Fairfax County police.

The victim realized the nude video was taken at the spa and reached out to the spa's management to tell them what he saw online, police said.

Three to five hundred people undress go to the spa every day and there are signs everywhere about no filming. The owner Sang Lee said as soon as his customer called about being filmed nude, he called Fairfax County Police.

Officials launched an investigation into the videos and later identified Anderson as the suspect. Police found evidence dating back as early as 2012 but noted that the Spa World videos began in 2014.

Police said Anderson recorded 81 people in 152 videos at the spa. Three of those victims were underage.

"He can not do it for a long time, we have people watching everywhere, every direction, he was hiding himself locker doors and that's what I think he was doing," said Lee, the spa owner.

Authorities said they also found videos with 84 other victims that were not taken at Spa World.

Anderson was taken to the Newport News City Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Police are working to identify more locations and victims Anderson may have recorded and are asking anyone who may have encountered him at the Spa World to contact them at 703-246-7800, text a tip to 703-718-5806 or email fcpdtaskforce@fairfaxcounty.gov .