NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News jury convicted a local man of second-degree murder on Thursday. He is expected to be sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Andrew Norton, 39, was found guilty of killing Bryce "Ed" Hinkle on May 30, 2016. The incident took place at Hinkle's home on Harpersville Road in Newport News where Hinkle ran a repair shop.

On Memorial Day, video surveillance showed Norton, party disguised, push his way into Hinkle's home. Later neighbors noticed Norton ran back to a parked car which was parked a block down the street across from a field.

One neighbor was suspicious, so they followed the car to send police with a license plate information. The same neighbor went back to Hinkle's home to check and see if Hinkle's home had been robbed. The neighbor found Hinkle in his living room with two gunshot wounds to his torso. Hinkle died on the scene.

Police were able to track down the car Norton was driving. The owner of the car admitted he let Norton borrow the car to drive to Hinkle's neighborhood the day of the shooting. The car owner even testified in court.

According to the car owner, Norton talked about robbing his old boss. He also admitted Norton had credit cards and a revolver that he didn't have before he entered Hinkle's home.

Norton will be formally sentenced for second-degree murder, robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on September 14, 2018.

