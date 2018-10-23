CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe they've recovered the remains of a southwestern Michigan woman who disappeared in 2010 while getting her mail.

Reports say that St. Joseph County prosecutor, John McDonough, said that Doug Stewart took police to the burial site Monday. In 2011, he was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Venus Stewart, although her body hadn't been found.

Tests will be conducted next to confirm the identity.

The Stewarts had been separated for a few months, and Doug Stewart was living in Newport News, Virginia, when his wife disappeared. The evidence against him included phone records, key testimony from an accomplice and a partial fingerprint on a tarp found outside her parents' home.

