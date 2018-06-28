NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Steven R. "Steve" Drew, Newport News' new police chief, was sworn in during a formal ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center. Chief Drew's father was present on stage during the swear-in ceremony.

Swearing-in of @NewportNewsPD Chief Steve Drew. His father also on stage. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CewJ473Pef — Niko Clemmons 13News Now (@13nikoclemmons) June 28, 2018

"We can and will reduce crime in this city," chief Drew said at the ceremony.

"I will not tolerate any mistreatment of any citizen."

Police chief Drew also said "If we make mistakes we will address them."

Chief Drew started his law enforcement career almost 25 years ago with the Richmond Police Department. Throughout his time as a police officer, he served in various positions like the Narcotics Division, Citywide Gun, and Drug Enforcement Unit, Major Crimes Division and most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations and Business Services.

Drew's predecessor former-Chief Richard Myers was known for, including community policing and making rounds to speak to neighborhood groups. Myers left in 2017 after accepting a position with the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

The new chief will begin his new role July 2.

