NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The new Newport News Police Chief will be sworn in during a formal ceremony on Thursday.

At the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center located at 2410 Wickham Avenue at 10:30 Steven R. "Steve" Drew will be sworn into his new role. The Chief Judge with the Newport News Circuit Court will swear him in.

Please join us tomorrow morning at @downinggross for the swearing-in ceremony for @NewportNewsPD Chief Drew at 10:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/aXJhNeWflz — City of Newport News (@CityofNN) June 27, 2018

Chief Drew started his law enforcement career almost 25 years ago with the Richmond Police Department. Throughout his time as a police officer, he served in various positions like the Narcotics Division, Citywide Gun, and Drug Enforcement Unit, Major Crimes Division and most recently served as the Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations and Business Services.

Drew's predecessor former-Chief Richard Myers was known for, including community policing and making rounds to speak to neighborhood groups. Myers left in 2017 after accepting a position with the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

The new chief will begin his new role on July 2.

