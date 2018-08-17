NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News' newest police chief is hosting three neighborhood meetings.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is meeting with the local community to take the opportunity to share concerns, make suggestions, and ask questions regarding community safely.

"We need input on how we can better serve our community. We also need your help-- help in establishing a partnership that fosters safety and security where you live and play," said Chief Drew.

The public meetings will be held as follows:

South Precinct : Mon., August 20 at 5 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly Community Room, 3101 Jefferson Avenue

: Mon., August 20 at 5 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly Community Room, 3101 Jefferson Avenue Central Precinct : Wed., August 29 at 6:30 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church-Church Sanctuary, 12716 Warwick Boulevard.

: Wed., August 29 at 6:30 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church-Church Sanctuary, 12716 Warwick Boulevard. North Precinct: Thurs., August 30 at 7 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive

