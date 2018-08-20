NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A police detective is on administrative leave without pay, accused of driving under the influence.

A spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said officers arrested Detective Justin Briggs at 11:50 p.m. Sunday. He faces charges of Driving Under the Influence and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The child who was with the 36-year-old was a family member. Briggs was off-duty at the time of the arrest in the 13000 block of Ridgeview Drive. Briggs was released on bond.

Briggs, who is assigned to the North Precinct, has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. He joined the department in January 2008.

