UPDATE: Edward Basile has been found safe!

---------

Newport News Police need help finding a 70-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

On Monday, October 15, 2018, around 8:11 p.m. police received a call about Edward Basile, an endangered adult, who was last seen around 3:20 p.m. by a family member.

Basile was last seen walking in the area of the 400 block of Dunmore Drive. He is approximately 140 pounds, with gray shoulder-length hair, a gray beard, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat with a white color brim with the letters U.S.A in white.

Basile also had on a black and blue plaid flannel shirt with a pair of blue jeans. He is known to be an avid walker, and he was last seen on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information about Mr. Basile's whereabouts is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department.

