NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said that three people were shot late Saturday afternoon in an incident that was related to the murder of a woman that took place hours earlier near Ottis Street in Newport News.

One of the people hurt in the second shooting was a police officer. The others were a bystander and the suspect in the murder.

The shooting in which the three were hit happened at the Cottage Grove Apartment complex on Jefferson Avenue, near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Peninsula Drive. The location is in the southern part of the city.

Police Chief Steven Drew said officers tried to arrest the person wanted for a murder that happened in Kiln Creek Saturday. As police approached the suspect's residence, he came out of a different apartment and approached officers from another side of the complex.

On Monday, the Newport News Police Department will hold a press conference in reference to the shooting.

'I heard the shots'

The suspect began shooting at police, hitting one of the officers, as well as a bystander. Officers returned fire and hit him.

Medics took him, the officer, and the bystander to the hospital. The officer's injury wasn't considered life-threatening. The bystander was hurt seriously. Police didn't say how badly the suspect was hurt, but they did say he was going into surgery.

Narvela Hanks, a resident of the apartment complex, said she heard it all unfold from the inside of her apartment. Hanks said she heard about 12 gunshots.

"I heard the shots, but I thought it was firecrackers," said Hanks. "When I found out it was shots, I really got down, because I didn't know where they were coming from and it scared me so bad. I was on the ground shaking."

Hanks said the situation caused her to feel unsafe where she lives. She's considering moving.

"I'm just terrified of being here, I don't wanna be here anymore," said Hanks.

Chief Drew said his plan after leaving the crime scene was to go to the hospital to check on the three people injured.

"My heart goes out to the family who lost a loved one as a direct result of a domestic violence situation. A young lady lost her life," said Chief Drew.

Neighbor Lisa Breland said it hurt to hear that the woman passed away.

“I got a notification alert that there was police activity from a possible domestic violence situation…it breaks my heart," said Breland.

Now, Breland said she's just thinking of the victims.

“Definitely thinking about that officer. I don’t have any prayers, I’m sorry to say I’m still pretty angry at the man who shot and disrupted so many lives," said Breland.

