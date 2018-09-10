Police are investigating a double shooting in Newport News on Monday.
According to dispatch, Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a shooting around 7:50 p.m. Police responded to Cypress Terrace apartments.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
No further information has been released at this time.
