Police are investigating a double shooting in Newport News on Monday.

According to dispatch, Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a shooting around 7:50 p.m. Police responded to Cypress Terrace apartments.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC