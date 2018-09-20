NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound which sparked an investigation in Newport News on Wednesday.

According to police, around 8 p.m. Newport News Emergency Communications received a call about gunshots heard in the 800 block of 35th Street. Around 8:12 p.m., another 911 call was received about a gunshot victim walking into a local hospital.

The victim, a 21-year-old Newport News man, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Police are in the area of 35th Street investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.

