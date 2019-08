NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Blair Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they found an adult black male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say the victim was transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

