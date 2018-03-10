JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A Newport News Police K-9 and his handler helped find a missing woman in James City County.

An 86-year-old woman went missing from her home on Magazine Road on September 28. The woman suffers from cognitive impairment and medical conditions that posed a threat to her health.

Newport News Police K-9 PJ and his handler, MPO N. Stewart, assisted James City County Police's search for the woman.

PJ was able to track down the woman! She was found unharmed.

Good boy, PJ!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC