NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police K-9 Tank is a very good dog!

On Thursday, the trained sniffer sniffed out a lot of marijuana and ecstasy pills during an interdiction program. Tank and his handler MPO Huling were able to track down 23 pounds of weed and 50 pills.

It sure seems like Officer Tank's narcotics detection training paid off! Police K-9 dogs train with their police officer handlers for several months before achieving certification as a law enforcement canine team.

The dogs can specialize in apprehending criminal suspects, searching buildings for hiding suspects, searching open areas for evidence, tracking suspects who have fled on foot, detect illegal drugs or explosives, and providing security for the officers.

K-9 Tank earned his certification in narcotics detection after starting his training on March 20, 2017.

Way to go, Tank!

