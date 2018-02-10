NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Happy Birthday, Chaos!

The 2-year-old Newport News K-9 joined the team back in January. He completed Basic Parol Dog School on June 28 with his handler, Officer Clark Carter. He is certified to serve in the Tactical Operations Unit.

The pup is a Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands.

Chaos recently received a fitted K9 Storm Inc ballistic vest to keep him safe while patrolling the streets. He was fitted during a Spike's K9 Fund event.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC