NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Police Department is offering drug drop off locations for National Drug Take-Back Day.

On October 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medication at three locations.

Central Precinct: 611 Dresden Drive

North Precinct: 368 DeShazor Drive

South Precinct: 3303 Jefferson Avenue

The Prescription Drug Take-Back offers a convenient way to safely get rid of medications with no questions asked. Medicine that is not disposed of properly pollutes water supplies and can harm children, pets, and others.

For more information about National Drug Take-Back Day, click here.

