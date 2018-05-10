NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a failed carjacking and a carjacking.

According to officials, around 10:45 a.m. on Friday Emergency Communications received a call about a robbery from an individual at the Food Lion located in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road.

On the scene, officers spoke with the 73-year-old victim who said a man grabbed her and tried to take her keys. The suspect was unsuccessful, and he fled from the scene to the Advance Auto located in the area of Oyster Point Road and Warwick Boulevard. At the Advanced Auto, he stole a gold vehicle that was unoccupied and running.

Police described the suspect as a 16 to 19-year-old of age wearing a blue shirt and red shorts. There were no reported injuries in either incident.

Before the carjacking, the suspect rode a black tricycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

