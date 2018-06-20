NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police were working a tactical situation on Tara Court Tuesday night, but the suspect was not found.

According to officials, at 6:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Tara Court in reference to a robbery. Once on the scene, police found the victim. He said he was making a delivery when he was robbed at gunpoint. After he was robbed, he ran back to his car and called the police.

A tactical situation was called at 6:49 p.m. in reference to the suspect possibly being inside the residence. The suspect wasn't. So, if anyone has any information about the crime they are asked to contact the police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

