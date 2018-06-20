NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Public Schools are hosting a job fair to hire bus drivers, food service employees, and substitute teachers.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27 at Denbigh Early Childhood Center located at 15638 Warwick Boulevard. Applicants can apply and interview on-site.

Newport News Schools offers competitive pay. A bus driver in training makes $10.33 an hour while contracted bus drivers make $14.17 an hour, and foodservice employees are offered $10.05 an hour.

The schools are also looking to hire substitute teachers. A non-degreed substitute teacher can make a max of $65 per day, while a degreed employee would make $80 per day.

All applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of resumes and three references. Bus driver applicants should also bring their drivers license, and substitute teachers must bring official/unofficial college transcripts to show proof of earning 30 college credit hours.

To join the Newport News Public School team, or to learn more, click here.

