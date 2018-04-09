NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The City of Newport News hosted a ceremony celebrating a new mural in the Southeast community on Tuesday.

The mural is part of the Early Action Activity for the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. The mural was created by artist S. Ross Browne at the Boys and Girls Club located at 629 Hampton Avenue.

Browne was chosen by residents to create the mural, which celebrates the history and culture of the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood through the arts. It is a colorful depiction of community leaders and key landmarks in the Southeast community.

Browne stated that his goal for this mural project was to use vibrant colors to convey a message of hope to young people in the community and to remind them that "you are magnificent."

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC