NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Bruce Potter and his wife, Jeannie, have been taking care of his daughter, Billie Jo, her whole life. She has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Not only that but the Potters lost their other daughter in a car crash earlier this year, and recently Bruce was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 liver cancer. The vehicle they've been using was in pretty rough shape.

"It would overheat or something else would wrong so I was getting rides," Jeannie told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger

When the folks from West Herr Auto Group heard their story, they decided to surprise the Potters with a new handicap-accessible minivan.

"Oh my goodness! I feel totally blessed. It's unbelievable," Jeannie said.

The idea actually came from members of the chapel where the Potters belong. Those members reached out to West Herr to give the family a little holiday.

Pastor David Kennedy, who has been helping the Potters, said he was happy to see the Potters receive such a special gift.

It's about family, ya know, we're family too. And to see it at Christmas," Pastor Kennedy told 2 On Your Side.

"We felt compelled to help, and 'tis the season of giving, I guess, and we really hope at the end of the day this van alleviates some of the burdens that they face," Matt Lasher of West Herr told 2 On Your Side.

