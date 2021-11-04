No appointment, no problem. Hundreds vaccinated during one-day clinic at Norfolk's Southside Stem Academy

FEMA is allowing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

NORFOLK, Va. — In an effort to get everyone in the Hampton Roads area vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is allowing walk-ups at its vaccine clinics.

FEMA held a one-day clinic Saturday at the Southside Stem Academy in Norfolk.

During the clinic, Virginia Beach resident Tommy Tomlinson was among hundreds who received the vaccine.

He didn't need an appointment to get the shot. The process didn't take Tomlinson long. He showed up with his photo ID and then got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



“I didn't even barely feel it," said Tomlinson.



Tomlinson said he was already pre-registered and waiting to hear back for his appointment date.



“I spent two hours online trying to get an appointment yesterday, I was done here in 15 minutes," said Tomlinson.



Saturday's one-day clinic was an effort by the Virginia Department of Health, FEMA, and the Virginia National Guard. The goal is to get everyone vaccinated throughout the Hampton Roads vaccination clinics.

FEMA officials said they're looking to administer 3,000 vaccinations per day at the Military Circle Mall vaccination clinic.

Virginia National Guard Brigadier and General Director of the Joint Staff James Ring was at the Southside Stem Academy clinic.



“We have waited so long for vaccines to be available in our communities. Know that vaccines are readily available now within the Norfolk and Tidewater regional areas," said Ring.



Tomlinson said by getting his first dose, he'll feel better being around his family.



“I think that the rest of my family will feel a lot more at ease. A lot of my family has already gotten vaccinations at least one shot if not both of them," said Tomlinson.