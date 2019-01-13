VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — No one was hurt in an accident that happened Sunday morning on I-264 in Virginia Beach which left a truck and the camper it was pulling resting on top of another car.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 about a quarter mile east of the Independence Blvd. exit.

According to a Virginia State Police spokesperson, a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck was pulling a camper trailer in the left lane when the camper trailer's brakes locked up, disabling the trailer. State Police at that time received a call reporting two disabled vehicles at that location. While unite were enroute, the call was upgraded to a crash.

On scene, troopers determined that a white 2013 Nissan Altima came upon the disabled vehicles. The driver attempted to change lanes to the right, but couldn't due to traffic congestion, and ended up hitting the rear end of the trailer and subsequently drivng under it and then under the rear of the pickup truck.

Brenda Bogan



Although the driver of the Altima was reportedly on a call on her cell phone using an earpiece when the accident happened, no charges were filed. All parties involved were insured.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.