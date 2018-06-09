NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It’s a record that airport officials weren’t hoping to break, but the TSA reports 16 guns have been spotted and confiscated at the Norfolk International Airport in the first 9 months of 2018.

It ties the previous annual high of 16 guns in 2015. TSA reports there were 10 guns found at the checkpoint in 2017.

"There are certain places you don’t want firearms," traveler Andy Romey said. "The airport is one of them."

Other travelers said they were shocked the TSA has found that many guns in carry-on luggage.

"Expecting today, in 2018, that it might be alright to just fly with it or forget that it’s in your carry-on...that’s the only part that scares me," Teresa Patel said.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said she’s heard all kinds of stories and reasons for accidentally packing a gun.

"The common reason is that they forgot they had my gun with them," she said. "The second most common excuse recently is that a wife or husband packed the bag - and I can tell you that neither of this excuses fly."

At the Norfolk Airport, citations are usually issued for bringing a gun to security. The first offense citation is normally around $3,900. Depending on the circumstances, the maximum citation would cost $13,000.

Faberstein said she, unfortunately, expects more guns to be caught at the airport before the end of the year.

